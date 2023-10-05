Natural Grocers Releases Latest Short Film
As with other short films in the series, this one gives farmers and ranchers the opportunity to talk about how they’re producing food to ensure a healthy, more sustainable future. The films also offer food for thought, asking viewers to think about and question the status quo of food production.
Natural Grocers plans to release more short films in 2024 and continues to expand other educational resources for consumers. The retailer offers books, articles, recipes and in-store classes focused on a variety of topics.
Family-operated Natural Grocers runs more than 160 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Natural Grocers one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.