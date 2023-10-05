Natural Grocers Releases Latest Short Film

As grocers explore fresh ways to connect with customers, some are embracing the genre of film for storytelling. Texas-based H-E-B, for example, has partnered with a filmmaker to create a five-part docuseries on regional wildlife and parks to boost awareness of conservation.

Colorado-based Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is also delving into this form of communication. The retailer has released the latest short film in its “Meet Your Farmer” series that spotlights suppliers and educates consumers on ecologically thoughtful practices.

The new piece, “Tree to Table,” is being promoted in stores with digital and printed collateral and can be viewed online. It focuses on the Natural Grocers store brand of organic maple syrup.