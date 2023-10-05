Advertisement
10/05/2023

Natural Grocers Releases Latest Short Film

New installment of “Meet Your Farmer” series spotlights maple syrup makers
Lynn Petrak
Senior Editor
Lynn Petrak profile picture
Natural Cottage film still
Natural Grocers is producing a series of film sharing the stories behind its products.

As grocers explore fresh ways to connect with customers, some are embracing the genre of film for storytelling. Texas-based H-E-B, for example, has partnered with a filmmaker to create a five-part docuseries on regional wildlife and parks to boost awareness of conservation.

Colorado-based Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is also delving into this form of communication. The retailer has released the latest short film in its “Meet Your Farmer” series that spotlights suppliers and educates consumers on ecologically thoughtful practices.

The new piece, “Tree to Table,” is being promoted in stores with digital and printed collateral and can be viewed online. It focuses on the Natural Grocers store brand of organic maple syrup.

Each delicious bottle brings a connection to the land, a commitment to a higher standard, and the knowledge that our maple syrup has tapped into something special between the product and process. In this film, youll see the 'wild, functional forests' of New England and the family farmers who tend to them,” explained Raquel Iseley, VP of marketing for Natural Grocers.

As with other short films in the series, this one gives farmers and ranchers the opportunity to talk about how theyre producing food to ensure a healthy, more sustainable future. The films also offer food for thought, asking viewers to think about and question the status quo of food production.

Natural Grocers plans to release more short films in 2024 and continues to expand other educational resources for consumers. The retailer offers books, articles, recipes and in-store classes focused on a variety of topics.

Family-operated Natural Grocers runs more than 160 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Natural Grocers one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

