How Natural Grocers Is Helping Its Customers Take It Easy

As part of its commitment to helping its customers prioritize their physical and mental health, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. is hosting a Premier Guest Speaker Event at its headquarters in Lakewood, Colo., later this month. Renowned psychologist Dr. Brian King will speak at the free event, dubbed “The Art of Taking It Easy,” on Oct. 19.

King will discuss prioritizing self-care with engaging humor, education and practical strategies for reducing stress. His book, also called “The Art of Taking It Easy,” is available at all Natural Grocers locations. A nutritional health coach from Natural Grocers will also speak at the event to share nutrition tips for supporting the body and mind while experiencing stress.

“Natural Grocers started carrying Dr. King’s book, 'The Art of Taking it Easy,' at our stores last fall. Dr. King’s message perfectly aligns with how we prioritize the physical and mental health of humans,” said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing at Natural Grocers. “Our customers showed an immediate interest, and the book also gained popularity among our good4u Crew (what we call our employees). Once we found out that Dr. King is not only an expert psychologist and an award-winning author, but a stand-up comedian and sought-after keynote speaker, we invited him to be our premier Guest Speaker for 2023.”

Continued Isley: “This event is free, open to the public and ... an opportunity to empower attendees to better understand, manage and ultimately reduce their stress levels. By learning how to 'take it easy,' we can enhance our overall well-being in ourselves and in others. We invite the community to join us for a night of laughter and learning with Dr. King and the Natural Grocers Crew.”

Attendees will be entered to win giveaway prizes, including signed copies of Dr. King’s book and Natural Grocers gift baskets. Copies of the book will be available for purchase, with the option to have it personally signed by Dr. King after the main event. Customers will also be given a $10-off coupon to shop at the adjacent Lakewood Natural Grocers store.

Family-operated Natural Grocers operates more than 160 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Natural Grocers one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.