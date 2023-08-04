Natural Grocers Goes Big for 68th Anniversary Celebration

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. is gearing up for its biggest sale of the year in celebration of its 68th anniversary. The retailer will hold a three-day event from Aug. 17-19 that will also include giveaways, sweepstakes, an in-store ice cream social and more.

Savings during the anniversary celebration include up to 60% off on more than 900 products, such as popular grocery items, supplements and body care products throughout the store. Natural Grocers is also giving away more than $130,000 in prizes, including a Tesla Model 3, a trip to Norway, a Big Green Egg Charcoal Grill, gift cards, vendor gift boxes, free groceries and more.

"We are excited to celebrate another year of nurturing our customers with the best possible products at our Always Affordable prices. We've come a long way since our humble beginnings, and we want to share our success with the people who have supported us through the years," said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers' co-president. "After 68 years, we still consider ourselves your friendly neighborhood grocery store where nutrition education and nourishing food that meets our high standards are warmly offered."

From Aug. 17-19, Natural Grocers customers can also win a $500 store gift card by counting the purple balloon animal dogs sprinkled throughout the pages of the August good4u Health Hotline magazine, which can be found at any Natural Grocers location. More ways to win will be available on the grocer’s TikTok and Instagram pages.

Meanwhile, Natural Grocers has been busy building up its house brand. In June, it introduced Natural Grocers Brand Sparkling Water, which comes in 16-ounce and 25.3-ounce sizes and is packaged in non-BPA lined, recyclable aluminum bottles. The sparkling water is 100% unprocessed with natural electrolytes and minerals, and also bottled without additional additives.

Natural Grocers Brand Regeneratively Grown Organic Pasture-Raised Eggs and Natural Grocers Brand Regeneratively Grown Organic Free-Range Eggs have also hit store shelves.

Family-operated Natural Grocers operates 166 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Natural Grocers as one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.