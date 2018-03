Nasoya's Toss'ables are pre-cubed, pre-marinated tofu bites that are baked and suitable for salads, pasta dishes and recipes of all kinds. Offered in two flavors, Garlic & Herb and Balsamic Vinaigrette, Nasoya Toss'able are packaged in a convenient, resealable pouch. The refrigerated bites contain 14 grams of plant-based protein per three-ounce serving and retail for a suggested $4.99.