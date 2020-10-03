Millennials Meet Their Match in Organic Produce

Esteve is in the company’s stores often. “Our customers are pretty vocal and always let us know what they want — sometimes more than we want to know — but we go out of our way to get what they want,” he observes. “One of my managers had a customer request for organic gold beets, because the customer juices them. It turned into us scratching our heads one day to selling four to five cases a week. Always try to take care of requests, because you never know.”

Robért Fresh Markets’ best organic sellers are apples, tomatoes, romaine hearts, broccoli and celery hearts. According to Esteve, Organic Girl salads are a “huge” seller as well.

Meanwhile, according to Jeff Cady, director of produce and floral for Williamsville, N.Y.-based Tops Markets LLC, which comprises 169 supermarkets, along with an additional five supermarkets operated by franchisees under the Tops banner, the chain’s top organics are berries, bananas and packaged salads.

Who Are Millennial Organic Shoppers?

Just as it took a while to learn who Baby Boomers are, Millennials are still a mystery to many. This group is generally pegged as ages 18 to 35, or 22 to 37, depending on the source you read. We hear about this demographic so often because it’s not only the largest group of organic consumers and organic produce consumers, but it also has the largest number of parents of young children.

Because of that, Millennials are most likely to consider their kids’ health when shopping. Currently, they’re the group most interested in cooking, planning meals and even reading labels to make sure they’re purchasing food with the least additives. This is also the group most likely to do grocery shopping online.