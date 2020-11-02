Growing Produce Departments in Time for Spring

Items of the Season

Spring 2020 already has its emerging stars, according to Talia Shandler, VP at Los Angeles-based SGS Produce. “We see that consumers are excited about variety and new experiences,” she says. “Products that are influenced by Asian and Middle Eastern taste profiles are gaining popularity. Rambutan and mangosteens are going to be the items of the season.”

Mangosteens were illegal in the United States for many years, due to the belief that they carried the Asian fruit fly, but now those days are over. The fruit grows on small evergreen trees on the Malay Archipelago in Southeast Asia. Its nickname is “the queen of tropical fruit” because of its taste (Hint: The nickname would be great for signage). The round fruit, red to dark purple, has four to eight triangular sections of white juicy flesh “that melt in your mouth while releasing a perfect balance of sweet and sour citrus, peach, and exotic flavors,” according to the website of Vernon, Calif.-based Melissa’s/World Variety Produce.

This superfruit is full of nutrients and antioxidant benefits that may lower the risk of certain diseases. The fruit should be eaten as soon as possible after purchase. If the shell of the mangosteen is still pliable, the unopened fruit can be refrigerated in a partly closed plastic bag for up to two days. To open the fruit, make a shallow cut around the circumference of it, avoiding the interior. Twist the shell open along the cut to access the segments of fruit inside, which are delicate.

On the vegetable side, the more color, the better, according to Shandler: “Rainbow chard [also trademarked as Bright Lights] is being requested more and more.” This member of the beet family is grown for its mild-flavored leaves and stalks that are similar to celery. They range in color from red to orange, yellow to green. The leaves are often used like spinach. To prepare them, place them in a large bowl of cold water, lift out and drain, and repeat, according to Melissa’s. Trim the stems and cut off the leaves. If you’re using the stems, slice them crosswise.