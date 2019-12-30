Produce Takes Its Place as a Main Dish

One-third of Americans consider themselves to be “flexitarians” — those who alternate between a produce-based and a meat-based diet, according to the New York Post. In fact, 60% of people are more likely to include at least one produce main dish on their holiday table than in the past, Chicago-based C+R Research has found. Shoppers will be stocking up on a variety of fruits and vegetables for the center of the plate this year, so be sure to offer options that will draw them in.

Home Plates

When I was a kid, cauliflower with cheese sauce was my introduction to this versatile vegetable, and I loved it. There are many dishes that use this vegetable as an ingredient. Cauliflower is also good raw, especially when dieting after the holidays.

Today, this cruciferous vegetable is riced, or made into mock mashed potatoes, and pizza crust. It’s high in vitamin C, fiber and other nutrients. Cauliflower’s peak season is fall, but it’s available year-round. The item usually has cream-colored florets, but also comes in natural colors of green (broccoflower), purple or orange. The taste is the same, but the colors are definitely different.