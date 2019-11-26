Winter Root Vegetables Equal Sales Success

The cold days of winter can get a little boring in the produce department.

“Most of the exciting produce is out of season during winter months, so produce managers must get creative to entice customers to purchase winter produce,” notes Blake Lee, director produce, bulk and juice procurement and merchandising at DLJ Produce, in Long Beach, Calif. “The key to selling produce at the store level is to create an atmosphere that encourages customers to buy. Most impulse purchases are based on how a display looks and makes someone feel.”

By tempting customers with new soup recipes and the smell of samples of that soup, departments can sell multiple vegetables, including these underground items.

The Root of the Matter

Root vegetables may not always be as showy as citrus or corn, but they are nutritious and versatile. These mostly odd-looking vegetables can add flavor to many dishes. According to Jeff Wingo, supervisor of produce operations at Town and Country Markets, based in Fredericktown, Mo., top-selling produce items during winter are cabbage, potatoes, carrots and onions — “mostly items that would go into a stew or soup.”

That's true of many of the roots profiled below, from “Melissa's Great Book of Produce” by Cathy Thomas. Try spotlighting some with signage, recipes, and information providing nutrition and preparation. Shoppers are looking for something new and different in winter. These vegetables are capable of heating up your bottom line when it's cold outside.

