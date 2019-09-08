Excite Shoppers About the Bounty of Fall Fruits, Vegetables

Autumn is the time of year when most green plants turn brown, and the air can be too nippy to linger outside, depending on where you live. However, it’s also a time of holidays, and not just the big ones like Halloween and Thanksgiving.

There are holiday opportunities to promote and sell fall produce from September to November. This year seems to be the year of the color purple, with purple cauliflower, asparagus and sweet potatoes set to brighten the Thanksgiving table. Plan displays, festivals and samplings to help your customers enjoy fall produce for each holiday and the times in between.

Celebrate Fall

As fall is the time to “get back to business” and prepare for holidays and winter, how do supermarkets draw customer interest to the tastes of fall produce?

“Many departments will remerchandise so the first thing you see is a massive display of fresh apples and complementary items,” says Maria Brous, director of media and community relations for Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix Super Markets. “We work with our Aprons team to pair items such as cubed butternut squash and spirals in recipes featured during the fall. Our floral departments will have many bouquets transition into seasonal colors.”

Publix’s weekly ad will features apples, hard squash and pumpkins, along with mums, cinnamon brooms, candy apples and cider.

Coborn’s Inc., based in St. Cloud, Minn., has a dietitian team that works with local schools to promote in-season produce. All age groups participate in fruit and veggie taste testing of both common and more unique seasonal produce. These have proved highly popular with kids and their parents, according to Bridget Winkelman, Farmers Market and floral manager at Coborn’s.