Produce Innovation Awards Announced at United Fresh

Out of the 48 contestants, seven innovation awards were announced at United Fresh 2019. Show attendees voted on their favorites and the winners were awarded in the following categories: Best New Food Safety Solution; Best New Fruit Product; Best New Packaging; Best New Packing/Processing Equipment; Best New Vegetable Product; Best New Indoor Growing Technology and Best New Field Technology.

“This year’s Innovation Awards winners won from a field of excellent and qualified competitors,” said John Toner, United Fresh’s VP of Convention & Industry Collaboration. “The exceptional creativity of these seven winners helped them stand out at United Fresh 2019, the home of fresh produce innovation.”

Tom Stenzel, president and CEO of United Fresh, added: “Innovation starts at United Fresh. The innovation of our member companies shape the entire produce industry and show attendees have the unique opportunity to see that ingenuity up close at United Fresh. Congratulations to this year’s winners and thank you to all participants for showcasing your creativity.”

The 2019 Produce Innovation Award Winners are:

Best New Food Safety Solution ― Natures Frequencies, Food Freshness Card for Packaging

Best New Fruit Product ― CRUNCH PAK-Peeled, Diced or Sliced Pears

Best New Packaging ― Del Monte Fresh Produce, N.A., Inc., Film-sealed Fruit Cups

Best New Packing/Processing Equipment ― Fox Solutions, Pouch Bagger

Best New Vegetable Product ― Taylor Farms, Inc., Taylor Farms Avocado Ranch Chopped Salad Kit

Best New Indoor Growing Technology ― Root AI, Virgo

Best New Field Technology ― RipeTime, RipeTime

