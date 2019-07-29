5 Ideas for Excitement in the Fresh Perimeter

Inspiration comes in many forms, but in the business of food, taste may be the most impactful.

In the world of food retail, grocery operators need to create an experience that shows consumers the possibilities of flavor and freshness. And in the produce section, that can be coupled with good health as well.

That’s why the Produce Marketing Association’s annual Foodservice Conference and Expo, held July 26-27 in Monterey, Calif., was the perfect spot for grocery retailers to get ideas on just how to better leverage the power of produce in their quest to be a destination for total meal solutions.

Among the expo’s more than 200 exhibitors were great examples for the kinds of demos, sampling and education that grocers should be delivering to surprise and delight their shoppers.

Here are some ideas that impressed me:

Juice Bar

OK, so the juice bar concept isn’t exactly new. The trick is to push the envelope on flavor – offer things folks haven’t seen before. I loved the maple cayenne lemonade sampled by Miami-based Sun Orchard; spicy yet refreshing, it delivered delightful lingering heat on the back end, much like the spicy ginger ales I enjoy. For those looking for something tamer, Sun Orchard offered a citrus ginger lemonade as well, along with an orange horchata that was a silky cross between the popular Mexican rice beverage and a Dreamsicle.