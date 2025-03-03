 Skip to main content

Mercatus Announces New CFO

Jessica Hagewood is now part of the executive leadership team
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Jessica Hagewood

Digital solutions provider Mercatus has tapped Jessica Hagewood to serve as CFO. In this role on the executive leadership team, she will spearhead the company’s financial strategy and collaborate to enhance financial stability, drive cross-functional innovation and help ensure that Mercatus remains a strong partner for grocers as they operate in an omnichannel environment.

Hagewood comes to Mercatus from Dixie Chemical, where she steered that organization to record-breaking sales. Her 20-year background also includes leadership roles at Adama, General Plastics & Composites and Songwon. 

“Jessica’s strong CPA background, combined with her strategic business acumen, makes her an invaluable addition to Mercatus,” said CEO Lan Nguyen. “Her proven record of enhancing financial performance, scaling operations and seamlessly aligning strategy with execution will be essential in driving our growth and delivering exceptional value to our retail partners.”

The new CFO said she is looking forward to helping the company continue on a strong growth path. “Mercatus is at an exciting inflection point, and I’m thrilled to join a company dedicated to empowering grocers through digital innovation. I look forward to leveraging my years of experience to enhance financial performance, optimizing operations, and driving meaningful value for our customers in this competitive market.”

Hagewood is a Certified Public Accountant and earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Sam Houston State University in Texas.

Mercatus will take a key role in Progressive Grocer’s upcoming GroceryTech event, running June 10-12 in Dallas.

