Swiftly Expands C-Suite

Swiftly has swiftly elevated two of its leaders. The grocery tech company promoted industry veterans Keith Kirk to CFO and Anthony Viglietti to COO, shortly after both men joined the business.

"Both Keith and Anthony represent the brightest minds when it comes to supercharging growth at some of the world's leading marketplace and publisher organizations. Their knowledge and experience scaling organizations and defining new growth opportunities will enable Swiftly and its customers to achieve new levels of success," said CEO Henry Kim.

Kirk came to Swiftly earlier this year from Instacart, where he served as VP of finance. His background also includes executive leadership positions at Postmates, OpenTable and Sitecore and a 10-year tenure with consulting firm PwC.

Viglietti will leverage his 20 years of finance and operations experience as COO. Prior to his hiring at Swiftly, he was president of TheSkimm, a media property. He also held c-suite positions at Univision Communications, Inc., and worked for Viacom, AppSense and The Walt Disney Co.