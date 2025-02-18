 Skip to main content

Swiftly Expands C-Suite

Retail tech company announces new CFO and COO
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Keith Kirk
Keith Kirk

Swiftly has swiftly elevated two of its leaders. The grocery tech company promoted industry veterans Keith Kirk to CFO and Anthony Viglietti to COO, shortly after both men joined the business.

"Both Keith and Anthony represent the brightest minds when it comes to supercharging growth at some of the world's leading marketplace and publisher organizations. Their knowledge and experience scaling organizations and defining new growth opportunities will enable Swiftly and its customers to achieve new levels of success," said CEO Henry Kim.

Kirk came to Swiftly earlier this year from Instacart, where he served as VP of finance. His background also includes executive leadership positions at Postmates, OpenTable and Sitecore and a 10-year tenure with consulting firm PwC.

Viglietti will leverage his 20 years of finance and operations experience as COO. Prior to his hiring at Swiftly, he was president of TheSkimm, a media property. He also held c-suite positions at Univision Communications, Inc., and worked for Viacom, AppSense and The Walt Disney Co.

Anthony V
Anthony Viglietti

Both leaders said they welcome the opportunity to continue to grow Swifty’s reach at a time of change. "The company's mission to enable retailers to thrive in a digital world is part of what drew me to Swiftly — it's a mission that not only drives innovation but also fuels sustainable growth for retailers of all sizes. I'm excited to bring my experience in guiding organizations through critical moments to a company that is truly redefining the future of retail,” said Kirk.

Echoed Viglietti: "The time I have spent helping media organizations diversify and grow has provided me with a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to both Swiftly and our clients, who are looking for opportunities to do the same.”

Founded in 2018, Seattle, Wash.-based Swiftly provides retail media and tech solutions to retailers around the world. Since January 2024, the Swiftly Retail Media Network has grown to reach 14.6 million shoppers across 160,000 stores. 

