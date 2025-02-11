How Did Retailers Perform in January?

January is typically a more muted month in retail sales, given that it follows the busy holiday season extending from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve. New data shows that shoppers pulled back a little in January but continued to eat at home often and shop in ways that meet their lifestyles and budgets.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), retailers in general posted year-over-year (YoY) gains in January even as shoppers spent less compared to a busy December. “We’re seeing a ‘choiceful’ and value-conscious consumer who is rotating spending across goods and services and essentials and non-essentials, boosting some sectors while causing challenges in others,” observed NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay.

In the grocery and beverage store sector, sales were down a slight 0.23% month over month on a seasonally adjusted basis. From a YoY standpoint, grocery sales rose 5.5%, unadjusted. General merchandise stores posted a 2.43% dip in January and a 7.53% YoY gain.

More detailed information on the grocery sector's performance in January will be shared by the U.S. Census Bureau on Feb. 14, when the agency releases its monthly retail and foodservice trade report.