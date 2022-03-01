Meijer, Huggies to Donate Up to 400K Diapers

Now through March 26, Meijer has joined forces with Kimberly-Clark’s Huggies brand to help make a difference for families experiencing diaper need. When customers purchase a pack of Huggies diapers at a Meijer store or online, Huggies will donate one day’s worth of diapers to the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN), up to a total of 400,000 diapers. New Haven, Conn.-based NDBN is a national nonprofit dedicated to providing basic necessities for families.

“At Huggies, we believe we play an important role in helping parents navigate the uncertainty and unknowns of parenthood, which includes raising awareness to address critical issues in America such as diaper need,” noted Robert Raines, VP of Neenah, Wis.-based Huggies North America. “That’s why we have been a longtime partner of the National Diaper Bank Network, and now with the support of Meijer, we are able to help even more families across America and more babies thrive.”

Huggies is a founding sponsor of NDBN, which has 225-plus member diaper banks across the United States. Since 2011, the brand has donated more than 300 million diapers and wipes to the organization.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer operates more than 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food retailers in North America.