Sigma U.S. has teamed with McCormick Grill Mates on a line of McCormick Grill Mates Marinated Bacon, featuring four varieties enhanced by the spice and condiment manufacturer’s Grill Mates marinades and seasonings. In a unique three-step process, the pork is marinated to absorb flavor, smoked with natural hardwood smoke, sliced thick and finally seasoned. The varieties are Ultimate Bacon, marinated and seasoned with extra bacon flavor; Montreal Steak, a robust blend of pepper, garlic and spices; Smoky Applewood, a sweet, smoky combination of chili pepper, garlic and applewood smoke flavor; and Brown Sugar Bourbon, a blend of sweet brown sugar, bourbon, red bell peppers and spices. Aside from being consumed at breakfast, recommended uses include as a burger topping, as a garnish to a Bloody Mary, and as an ingredient in mac and cheese, baked beans, and potato salad. A 16-ounce package of any variety retails for a suggested $6.99, although pricing will be subject to market values. The bacon is part of a line of Sigma U.S. and McCormick Grill Mates-seasoned products, which also includes beef franks and smoked sausage.