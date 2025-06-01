Among its latest offerings, iconic cookie brand Oreo has come out with Oreo Mini Bars, a smaller version of its frozen Oreo Bars novelties, featuring a creme-flavored base packed with Oreo cookie pieces and then dipped in a coating made from crushed Oreo wafer pieces. Retailing for a suggested $5.49 per 18.5-ounce box of 10 mini bars, the item will be available nationwide year-round starting this month. Additionally, the Mondelēz International brand has introduced the Oreo Dunk Club, which allows fans to stay abreast of product releases, access exclusive pre-sale events, be the first to know about collaborations and sweepstake giveaways, and even help choose future Oreo activations through surveys.