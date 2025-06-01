Nutritional supplement beverage brand Boost has unveiled two additional products in its Glucose Control product line: Boost Glucose Control Daily Support and Boost Glucose Control Mealtime Support dietary supplements. The supplements complement the brand’s current Boost Glucose Control Nutritional Drink, which is clinically shown to produce a lower blood sugar response versus a standard nutritional drink in adults with type 2 diabetes. Designed to be taken every day and retailing for a suggested $10.99 per 30-capsule bottle, Daily Support contains 2,000 milligrams of cinnamon equivalent and 400 micrograms of chromium picolinate to help support healthy glucose levels already within a normal range, while Mealtime Support, intended to be consumed with a meal and retailing for a suggested $32.99 per 60-capsule bottle, contains 250 micrograms of white mulberry leaf extract, which is clinically shown to support a healthy blood sugar response after a meal. A 6-pack of 8-ounce Boost Glucose Control Nutritional Drink cartons has a suggested retail price of $12.99. Boost is a brand of Nestlé Health Science.