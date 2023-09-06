Mariano’s Fills Director of Adult Beverage Role

Midwest grocery banner Mariano’s has promoted Jaime Deleon to director of adult beverage. He brings 35 years of retail experience with the Kroger Houston Division, where he led his team to be one of the top three divisions within the Kroger enterprise in positive sales and market share.

Deleon earned the distinguished certification of Advanced Sommelier through the Court of Master Sommeliers in 2015. He is also a Certified Specialist of Wine through the Society of Wine Educators. He is a passionate educator, public speaker and wine judge at various wine events and has been featured in various publications such as Forbes and Guild of Sommeliers. In 2017, Deleon was named “Houston’s Best Sommelier” by the editors of the Houston Press.

Deleon is the only Advanced Sommelier and Master Sommelier in the Kroger enterprise.

The Mariano’s banner incorporates Chicagoland’s distinctive neighborhood culture into its signature grocery merchandising, which it says allows customers to enjoy a truly unique foodie experience. For example, Mariano's has elevated the fun at its bars in Chicago with “Live at Mariano’s” performances. On Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. at stores with bars, it features DJs and bands from all over the area.

With more than 40 locations throughout the Chicago metro area, Mariano’s is operated by Milwaukee-based Roundy's Supermarkets, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. Nearly half a million Kroger associates serve over 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company to its Retailers of the Century list.

Kroger will host its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call at on Sept. 8.