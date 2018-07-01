Make Your Holidays Cheery & Bright with Pillsbury Crescent Rolls

The history of appetizers can be traced back to French hors d’oeuvres, which translates to “outside of the work.” An appetizer is commonly served before or right at the beginning of the meal. But, with as many delicious, crowd-pleasing appetizers as there are in this fun collection, we say there’s nothing wrong with making a whole meal completely from appetizers! This way you can sample a little bit of everything, without having to worry about saving room for a main course.