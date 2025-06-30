Lidl Adds Yet Another Supermarket in New Jersey

Lidl US will open a new supermarket at 150 River Street in Hackensack, N.J., on Friday, July 25, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 7:40 a.m.

The discount grocer currently has more than 20 locations in the Garden State. In February, Lidl opened a new store in Paramus, approximately 10 miles from its upcoming Hackensack location.

According to recent Placer.ai research, Lidl is making inroads in suburban markets. “These metrics strongly suggest that Lidl has more demand in the suburbs than it may realize – and as it expands, focusing on these areas might prove to be a winning strategy for the chain,” wrote content writer Bracha Arnold.

Another strategy that Lidl has found success with is its exclusive products. The grocer recently introduced its Butcher’s Specialty private label meat brand. The launch helped Lidl rebuild its meat department with a more thoughtful assortment inspired by consumer preferences, popular recipes and regional demand.

Also in the perimeter, Lidl's Special Guest bakery program introduces one new baked good every month, available while supplies last. For its Hackensack opening, Lidl will have two special guests: Cinnamon Raisin NY Bagel and the brand-new Banana Nut Muffin.

Further, available at Lidl US locations starting mid-July, shoppers can pick up Angel Hair Chocolate, a treat featuring pişmaniye (Turkish cotton candy), rich raspberry chocolate and creamy pistachio filling.

German grocer Lidl, part of Schwarz Group, operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 31 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl US operates more than 180 stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. The Arlington, Va.-based grocer is No. 90 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.