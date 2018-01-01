Lean Cuisine Meatless Frozen Entrées

Nestlé has introduced a line of Lean Cuisine meatless frozen entrees comprising 14 products, including the brand’s first vegan varieties, all made with organic ingredients. With options such as Butternut Squash Lasagna, Sicilian-Style Pesto with Lentil Pasta and Coconut Chickpea Curry, the line leverages wholesome, accessible ingredients to “put a new and flavorful twist on plant-based proteins and vegetables,” using innovative swaps such as cauliflower as an alternative to mashed potatoes, lentil-based pasta, lasagna layered with feta cheese and butternut squash, and more. Each clocks in at SRP is $3.69 per 6- to 11-ounce box.