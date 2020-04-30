Label Insight Now Supports Fresh Produce

Label Insight has added support for fresh produce to its product attribute platform, enabling the delivery of nutrient and serving-size information for any product with a standard price look-up (PLU) code. In addition, Label Insight can deliver expanded product attribute information for each PLU aligned with individual consumer need states through its industry leading database of millions of product attributes.

With this capability, grocers can now easily populate fresh produce attribute information into their e-commerce product detail pages, include fresh produce attributes in their online filtering and navigation, power free-text search, and expand omnichannel shelf-tag programs.

As consumers increasingly shift their grocery purchases online, fresh food still presents a unique challenge for grocers. A 2018 survey by Mintel found that only one in 10 Americans reported having bought fresh produce, meat, poultry and fish via e-commerce, with a majority of respondents expressing a lack of trust in freshness, food safety concerns, and an inability to see, touch and taste the product before buying it.

Historically, the lack of label information and data on fresh food products has proved challenging for retailers. By leveraging the USDA’s Nutritional Database for Standard Reference (SR), Label Insight can deliver nutrient and serving size information, as well as highlight such product attributes as "Organic," "In-Season" and "Dietitian’s Pick" for any item with a standard PLU code.

“After hearing from many of our grocery retail customers the importance of improving the accuracy and transparency of fresh produce product information in their e-commerce operations, we’re delighted to add support for fresh produce to our solution,” noted Dagan Xavier, chief product officer and co-founder of Chicago-based Label Insight. “Adding support for fresh produce is another great example of how our customer-driven innovation helps solve real-world business challenges for our customers.”

As the partner of 300-plus retail banners, more than 5,500 CPG brands, and organizations such as the FDA, USDA and American Heart Association, Label Insight offers product attribute data and patented data science to empower companies to unlock new growth opportunities both online and in store. It covers more than 80% of U.S. food, pet and personal care products, and 99%-plus of all consumer online searches, with a database of more than 200,000 product nutrients, 400,000 product ingredients and 9 million product claims.