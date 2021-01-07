Kroger Dallas Division President Passes Away Suddenly

Kroger Dallas Division President Adam Wampler died unexpectedly on June 30, at the age of 48. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Wampler joined The Kroger Co. in 2019 after more than 30 years with Safeway/Albertsons. He began his Kroger career at Fred Meyer, and then moved to head up the Dallas division in 2020.

“The entire Kroger family is saddened by the passing of Adam Wampler, president of the Dallas division,” said Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen in a statement supplied to Progressive Grocer by the company. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Adam’s wife, children, family and friends. With more than 30 years in the retail industry, Adam had a successful career with Albertsons/Safeway and Bartell Drugs in Seattle before coming to Kroger. We are grateful Adam chose to join Kroger. He was a skilled operator, merchant and leader in the retail industry, but more importantly, he was a talented, selfless leader who had a positive impact on our associates, customers and communities. Adam will be fondly remembered by all for his compassion for others and zest for life.”

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 11 million-plus customers daily through a digital shopping experience and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons, which operates 2,277 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities, is No. 8 on PG's list.