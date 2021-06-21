Kroger to Host Wellness Festival

Supporting a growing consumer interest in health and well-being, The Kroger Co. has revealed plans to host The Wellness Experience outdoor festival in partnership with Inclusion Cos. LLC, and co-founder and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel. The third annual wellness festival will take place Aug. 20 - 21 at The Banks, in downtown Cincinnati.

The Wellness Experience by Kroger is one of the largest free wellness and entertainment events in the Midwest region. The 2020 festival was postponed due to COVID-19. The two-day festival, presented by Chicago-based Molson Coors Beverage Co., will return this year with live music, celebrity-led workouts and cooking demonstrations, mental wellness talks, beauty demonstrations, panel discussions, a food expo, and family-friendly activities.

"The events of the last year have put a significant spotlight on the importance of overall health," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "It is more important than ever to foster empathy and open dialogue around our well-being, including physical, mental and emotional health. The Wellness Experience inspires and uplifts our full selves in an energetic, educational and fun way."

Other event highlights include the Food As Medicine Expo, available on both festival days. Attendees are invited to explore Kroger Health's Food As Medicine strategy through product sampling, cooking demonstrations and expert insights curated to empower better decision-making in the kitchen and disease prevention.

According to FMI — The Food Industry Association, the pandemic has highlighted growing consumer interest in the connection between nutrient-rich foods and improved health. As 44% of consumers point to health and nutrition priorities for their meal ideas, retailers and suppliers continue to develop health-focused strategies to help shoppers stay inspired with easy meal solutions.

"It means a lot to work with a company like Kroger that believes in 'feeding the human spirit,'" said Jewel. "We need uplifting music, positive messages and wellness now more than ever, and I'm very grateful for their partnership. For me, it's been a dream to offer wellness to everyone for free."

The Wellness Experience by Kroger also features an Opening Act Competition on Aug. 20. Presented by music-centric media company Keen On, this year's annual music competition invites undiscovered artists to perform live for a panel of experts led by Jewel; the winner will open the free community concert on Aug. 21.

Public gatherings for the event will be in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols. Event registration is available online. Though the festival is free, to sample products at the Food As Medicine Expo, attendees are encouraged to donate one Kroger, Private Selection or Simple Truth nonperishable item for a sampling wristband. Without a canned-food donation, sampling wristbands are $5 and can be purchased at the entrance.

The Wellness Experience is an always-on digital platform created to help people take actionable steps toward making their lives healthier. From food to fitness, the platform hosts year-round events and fresh content, including recipes and tips for easier shopping and staying healthy.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Inclusion Cos. is an events and consulting company focused on driving its clients' strategic growth initiatives through consumer events, retail sales, marketing, e-commerce and emerging technology services.

Cincinnati-based Kroger employs nearly half a million associates who serve 11 million-plus customers daily through a digital shopping experience and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 3 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.