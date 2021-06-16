FMI Helps Food Retail Build Upon Health, Well-Being Trend

After surviving a year of uncertainly due to the pandemic, consumers aren’t taking their health and wellness for granted, and are putting more effort into selecting nutritious and healthy options.

To help food retail understand this new mentality, FMI — The Food Industry Association has rolled out a 2021 health and well-being initiative that includes research insights and programmatic support. This initiative comes at an opportune time as the supermarket is evolving as a destination for health and well-being. Industry-wide, valuable contributors are bringing solutions to the marketplace, from suppliers and manufacturers, to merchants and community partners, to retail pharmacists and registered dietitians.

“Now, more than ever, the food industry is positioned to build on the trust and partnership of being on the shoppers’ side, helping them achieve their personal goals when it comes to shopping, cooking and eating to stay healthy and well,” said Krystal Register, director of health and well-being for FMI. “With growing consumer interest in the connection between food and health, there is opportunity to help shoppers make small changes to embrace science-based recommendations for improved overall well-being.”

FMI’s health and well-being agenda includes the following:

"The Power of Health and Well-Being report, already available, examines emerging consumer health and well-being trends and sets the stage for future innovation.

"Retail Contributions to Health and Well-Being," to be released in July, looks at health and well-being initiatives and go-to-market strategies in the food industry.

"Food as Medicine," to be released in August, is a collaboration funded by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics Foundation (ANDF). This report examines both consumer insights and industry operations efforts, highlighting opportunities to leverage food for health in retail programs.

FMI is also contributing insight and expertise to important new resources led by ANDF on Food as Medicine retail programs as well as key training and professional development opportunities for registered dietitian nutritionists.

"The Power of Health and Well-Being" report explores many timely industry initiatives that hold promise for a continued focus on consumers' health and well-being needs. Shopper trends point to a strong desire to strengthen immunity and prevent disease, while preparing more meals at home and placing higher value on enjoying food with others. As 44% of consumers point to health and nutrition priorities for their meal ideas, retailers and suppliers continue to develop health-focused strategies to help shoppers stay inspired with easy meal solutions. With new and expanded cooking knowledge and skills, 41% of consumers expect to cook more at home in the future than they did during the pandemic.

Arlington, Va.-based FMI works with and on behalf of the entire food industry to advance a safer, healthier and more efficient consumer food supply chain. FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — from retailers that sell to consumers, to producers that supply food and other products, as well as the wide variety of companies providing critical services — to amplify the collective work of the industry.