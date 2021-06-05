Walmart Partners With Netflix’s 'Waffles + Mochi' to Teach Families About Healthy Eating

Parents struggling to get their kids to eat more healthfully just got some help from a major retailer. Walmart, in collaboration with Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) and Higher Ground Productions, has launched The Hidden World of Waffles + Mochi, an interactive culinary adventure experience, to inspire families to cook up fresh, healthy foods just like Waffles and Mochi do on their Netflix show as part of the Pass the Love campaign.

Parents and kids can visit Walmart.com/wafflesandmochi on any device to access The Hidden World of Waffles + Mochi. Once in the experience, families can interact with 20 activities centered on 10 ingredients from the series, from tomatoes and mushrooms to eggs and rice. Users will discover recipe activities that help parents and kids expand their palates and put a twist on things that they regularly eat. Additionally, kids can play custom mini games, including Mash Me If You Can! and Corn Hole, that show how fun and nutritious food can be.

Similar to Waffles and Mochi on their show, each user will have the chance to unlock unique badges throughout the experience, which will generate a donation from Walmart to the PHA's Pass the Love campaign to help feed food-insecure families across the country. Until May 31, Walmart has committed to donating up to $1 million to the campaign.

"We’re excited to work with PHA and Higher Ground Productions to bring the world of Waffles + Mochi to a digital experience to show kids that tasty meals can be healthy and tons of fun," said Courtney Carlson, SVP, category marketing, Walmart. "The fact that kids can play to pay forward a meal for a family who needs it makes this experience doubly rewarding for all of those who will use it. We aim to be a force for good in the communities we serve by helping democratize access to healthy, affordable foods and supporting hunger relief efforts. The Hidden World of Waffles + Mochi is just another example of that."

In addition, if customers wish to support the PHA’s Pass the Love campaign while shopping at Walmart, they can round up their purchase to the nearest dollar through May 31. Change will be donated to the campaign.

"Walmart is a crucial partner to PHA's Pass the Love Campaign," said Nancy E. Roman, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based PHA. "Through The Hidden World of Waffles + Mochi, Walmart's customers will engage with the central message from this amazing show — that preparing and cooking food and ingredients at home can be fun, healthy and, in this case, do some tremendous good as well. We're so grateful that every play of The Hidden World of Waffles + Mochi will initiate a donation to PHA, along with the Walmart customers donating through a month-long round-up campaign. Every penny will make a difference."

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation work to break down barriers to access to healthier, nutritious food through innovative and creative solutions that connect people around the world with healthier food options. In 2020, Walmart donated more than 747 million pounds of food to food banks and other organizations around the world helping feed those in need.

Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart operates approximately 10,500 stores under 48 banners in 24 countries, and e-commerce websites, employing 2.3 million-plus associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Walmart-owned Sam’s Club ranks No. 9 on the list.