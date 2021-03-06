Advertisement
06/03/2021

Hy-Vee Goes Virtual to Help Shoppers Eat Healthy

Retailer offers free Spanish-language nutrition store tours and Meals in Minutes classes
Hy-Vee's Meals in Minutes cooking classes demonstrate easy weekly meal prep and quick family dinner recipes. 

To encourage a healthy lifestyle for its customers, Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians is hosting virtual events throughout the month of June.  

For its Spanish-speaking customers, Hy-Vee dietitians are introducing free Spanish-language nutrition store tours and other dietitian services available in Spanish. Throughout the month, dietitians are hosting the virtual General Wellness Store Tour, which teaches customers the basics of eating for everyday wellness, and how to navigate Hy-Vee’s aisles with that goal in mind. During the virtual tour, customers receive shopping tips and product recommendations on how to add more nutrition to their carts. Also available is the Eating Better on a Budget tour, which teaches customers how to plan meals, shop smarter and compare products to find the best value. Individual dietitian services are also now available in Spanish through Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian platform.

Additionally, Hy-Vee dietitians are hosting a series of virtual cooking classes called Meals in Minutes. The cooking classes demonstrate easy weekly meal prep and quick family dinner recipes. In these virtual classes, Hy-Vee dietitians demonstrate how to prepare quick, easy family-friendly meals that are gluten- and dairy-free. Weekly Meal Prep in 30 Minutes classes demonstrate how to prepare breakfast, lunch and snacks. Each class is available for $10 and lasts one hour. Meanwhile, Dinner in 20 Minutes classes show how customers can make a healthy family-friendly dinner in that amount of time. Each class is available for $5 and lasts 30 minutes.  

Customers who register for a virtual Meals in Minutes class also receive one week free of Healthy Habits, a menu program that includes a calorie-based meal plan, a grocery shopping list and a session with a Hy-Vee registered dietitian. 

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian events, customers can go to the retailer’s health webpage.   

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 270 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

