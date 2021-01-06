Hy-Vee Giving $10 Gift Cards to People Who Get Vaccinated

The latest grocer to offer incentives for customers who get a COVID-19 vaccination is Hy-Vee Inc., which is giving a free $10 Hy-Vee gift card to any individual who completes their COVID-19 vaccination at a Hy-Vee pharmacy or pop-up Hy-Vee vaccination clinic. The vaccination must be completed between June 1 and Nov. 11 for the person to receive the gift card. Free COVID-19 vaccines are available at all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations, with no appointment needed.

If a person receives a two-dose vaccine, such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, they must complete the second dose at Hy-Vee to get the gift card. If the person gets the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, they’ll receive the gift card once the vaccine is given.

Pfizer-BioNTech is available for those 12 years old and up, while the Moderna and Janssen vaccines are available for those 18 years old and up. All minors receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine must have consent from a parent or guardian.

It’s recommended, but not required, that vaccine recipients bring to their vaccination an insurance card, if they have insurance, and their Medicare Part B red, white and blue card, if they are a Medicare recipient, as well as a photo. Masks are still required.

For those who would rather make a vaccine appointment beforehand, that option is still available by going online, selecting “Find Appointments” and completing the digital vaccine informed consent form and appointment selection.

Other retailers that have rolled out incentives to entice consumers to get their shots include CVS, which is holding weekly prize drawings, and The Kroger Co., which has launched a $5 million giveaway.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 34 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 3 and Woonsocket. R.I.-based CVS Health is No. 7 on PG’s list.