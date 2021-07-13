Krasdale Embarking on Biggest Solar Project in The Bronx

Krasdale Foods, which provides grocery distribution, merchandising, and marketing to independent grocery store owners, will lead the largest solar rooftop project in the New York City borough of The Bronx, installing a 2.7-megawatt system on the roof of its Hunts Point warehouse.

Under the company's agreement with the New York City Economic Development Corp. (NYCEDC), the lease administrator on behalf of the city, Krasdale will extend its current lease through 2041. The Hunts Point Food Distribution Center is the largest single-entry point into New York for the more than 19 billion pounds of food consumed annually by Big Apple residents, processing about 4.5 billion pounds. Krasdale has operated out of the same warehouse since the early 1970s and was one of the first businesses the city recruited to the distribution center.

In collaboration with San Diego-based PowerFlex, a national provider of renewable energy infrastructure, Krasdale will install 6,500-plus panels at its warehouse. The system will generate clean energy equivalent to offsetting 5.3 million pounds of carbon dioxide, or removing 524 automobiles from the road annually.

“After nearly a half century in Hunts Point, we’re thrilled to be able to support our community by creating a greener New York,” noted Krasdale President Gus Lebiak. “Our focus has always been on giving back to the communities we serve, and this project represents our continuing commitment to The Bronx. We want to thank the city of New York and PowerFlex for partnering with us on this initiative.”

What's more, the designated community solar project will permit residents in the same utility area to share in the clean energy produced by the system. About 300 residents are expected to qualify for the no-cost option, which will slash their electric bills by 10%.

“New York City is closer to achieving its energy goals with Krasdale's new solar installation at the Hunts Point Food Distribution Center,” said NYCEDC President and CEO Rachel Loeb. “This project will improve air quality for New Yorkers and contribute to a cleaner, more resilient electricity grid. We look forward to advancing additional sustainability projects at the Food Distribution Center and delivering much-needed benefits to the Hunts Point community.”

PowerFlex expects the installation process to take about nine months from start to finish, with completion occurring in 2022. The company’s team has provided solar solutions for such companies as Amazon, PepsiCo and Target.

“We are proud to partner with Krasdale on this notable solar project that will directly benefit its surrounding community,” said Kevin Purdy, PowerFlex’s business development director. “It’s one of the largest projects PowerFlex has worked on in New York City to date, and through this initiative, Krasdale demonstrates its ongoing commitment to operate as a socially and environmentally responsible company.”

Founded in 1908, White Plains, N.Y.-based Krasdale is an independent family-owned grocery distribution, merchandising and marketing services company. With its base of operations in New York, Krasdale has expanded throughout the Northeast and Florida, with store banners that include C-Town, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Minneapolis-based Target Corp., with nearly 1,900 locations, is No. 6 on the list.