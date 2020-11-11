Krasdale Foods Names Gus Lebiak President/COO

Krasdale Foods Inc., a family-owned business providing supermarket operators with such essential services as grocery distribution, merchandising, marketing and financing, has named Gus Lebiak its new president and COO effective Jan. 1, 2021. Lebiak succeeds Steve Silver, who is retiring after a 40-year career at Krasdale but will continue to serve in an advisory capacity and also remain on the company’s board of directors.

Since coming to White Plains, New York-based Krasdale eight years ago, Lebiak has steadily risen through the ranks. In 2019, he became COO of Alpha 1 Marketing, an affiliate of Krasdale.

“We’re grateful to Steve Silver for his tremendous leadership and the significant role he has played in growing and diversifying Krasdale Foods,” said Krasdale CEO and Chairman of the Board Charles A. Krasne. “Looking forward, I am confident that Gus will be a strong leader, providing continuity and deep insights that will result in further growth of our business. His promotion is a natural progression of his career and is well earned. I look forward to working closely with him.”

“I also look forward to continuing to work closely with Gus,” noted Thatcher Krasne, president of Alpha 1 Marketing. “Gus is well integrated into the Krasdale family and will continue our tradition of excellent customer service. I expect the transition to be very smooth.”

As COO of Alpha 1 Marketing, Lebiak currently has responsibility for such key departments as advertising, digital services, customer service, community relations, retail operations, marketing, meat and produce, and merchandising, in addition to retail regulatory compliance and training.

“Since coming on-board at Krasdale, Gus has worked closely alongside me to create a culture of collaboration among employees resulting in our best-in-class management team,” said Silver. “Most recently, when our industry faced unprecedented challenges, Gus played a big part in helping Krasdale help its customers to get through the pandemic on solid footing. I have complete confidence in his ability and leadership.”

With 40-plus years of grocery industry experience, and an educational background that includes an MBA in corporate finance, Lebiak brings to his new role a diverse skillset that has made him indispensable within many areas of the business. He began his career working at a Mayfair Supermarkets store before moving to the wholesale side of the business as a category manager at Twin County Grocers. From there, he helped launch retailer cooperative Allegiance Retail Services, working as director of grocery and then VP of center store, before leaving to join Krasdale as a VP.

“I feel so honored to lead this team, building on the vision and values of Steve Silver and the Krasne family,” noted Lebiak. “Throughout my four decades in this industry, I have never worked with a more dedicated or talented team. The management team at Krasdale is top-notch. I look forward to working closely with Charles and Thatcher Krasne, along with senior management and our valued employees, to innovate and to continue consistent, long-term growth across all areas of the business.”

Krasdale operates throughout the Northeast and Florida, with store banners including C-Town, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart.