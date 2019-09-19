Krasdale Rolls Out New Private-Brand Logo

Krasdale Foods has nearly 1,000 private-brand products, and they're all getting a new look. The company, which is 111 years old, has updated its logo for the first time in several decades, and is also rolling out new private label products.

According to the company, the new logo design is simpler and more streamlined, featuring white font on a red background in keeping with Krasdale's original color palette. To highlight the company's long history, the redesign includes a reference to the year Krasdale was founded, 1908.

"We wanted to modernize it and make it have a more current feel while still honoring the past," said Dennis Hickey, chief merchandising officer at Krasdale Foods. "As a 111-year-old brand, we recognize the importance of evolving with the times, staying relevant in an ever-changing environment."

In addition to the redesigned logo, Krasdale is also updating its packaging to include new colors and a fresh look. The company said it has already started to convert to the redesigned items, replacing old products as they move off store shelves. The company expects to complete the process by January 2020.

White Plains, N.Y.-based Krasdale provides grocery distribution, merchandising and marketing to independent grocers throughout the Northeast and Florida, with store banners that include C-Town, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart.