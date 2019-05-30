Krasdale Names New EVP of Alpha 1 Marketing

Krasdale Foods, provider of grocery distribution, merchandising and marketing to independent grocers, has promoted Dennis Wallin to executive vice president of Alpha 1 Marketing, the company's merchandising and marketing affiliate.

Wallin has been with Krasdale since 1991, most recently as vice president and head of retail development. He spends most of his time visiting customers at their stores, and he played a large role in helping Krasdale expand into Florida. Now, 15 years later, Krasdale has more than 50 banner stores in the state with seven more to open soon.

"Dennis has an encyclopedic knowledge of the independent grocery space," said Krasdale President and COO Steven Silver. "Over the past 28 years, he has built deep relationships with our customers and their families. We are grateful to have him on our team and know that he will continue to drive growth for both our customers and the company."

Krasdale says that Wallin will continue to visit stores and scout neighborhoods to understand the competitive landscape and identify new opportunities.

"Our goal is to make sure our store owners are successful," Wallin said. "One of the things I like to do is to listen and find ways in which we can help. If something isn't working, we'll figure out a strategy. It feels good to identify ways to make our store owners more successful, like instant gratification."

White Plains, N.Y.-based Krasdale operates throughout the Northeast and Florida, with store banners that include C-Town, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart.