Krasdale Foods Names Steve Silver President

Krasdale Foods, an independent, privately owned grocery distribution, merchandising and marketing services company based in White Plains, N.Y., has promoted Steve Silver to the role of president in keeping with the company’s succession plan.

In addition to his new position, Silver, a 37-year Krasdale veteran, will continue as COO and remain a member of the company’s board of directors. Over the years, he has played a key role in expanding Krasdale into the largest grocery distributor in the New York metro area while also building out its vertically integrated structure.

“Steve is such an important part of our company’s success,” noted Charles Krasne, Krasdale’s CEO and chairman of the board. “He is deeply involved in all aspects of the business and has earned the respect of our employees, customers and partners. I know he is eager to continue to drive future growth for the company.” “I look forward to leading and working alongside our highly experienced executive management team, whose decades of industry experience will continue to build on the values and vision of the Krasne family,” said Silver. “Our executive management team has the vision, leadership and business acumen to ensure that Krasdale continues to give independent store owners all the tools they need to succeed.” “Together with Steve, the executive management team and the entire Krasne family, we will continue to carry out our mission of empowering independent food retailers,” said Thatcher Krasne, a third-generation owner and member of the board, as well as president and CEO of Alpha 1 Marketing, the company’s merchandising and marketing arm.

With a distribution center in The Bronx, N.Y., Krasdale services more than 300 independent supermarkets, many of them operating under the C-Town and Bravo banners in the Northeast and Florida, as well as hundreds of smaller stores under such banners as Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart in the New York metro area. A fully integrated grocery servicer and supplier, Krasdale comprises several affiliated companies, among them the aforementioned Alpha 1 Marketing, Beta II Marketing, Consolidated Supermarket Supply and KoolTemp Foods.