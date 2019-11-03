Industry Marks International Women’s Day, Women’s History Month

The Kroger Co., which ranks second on Progressive Grocer’s ranking of top grocers, is celebrating Women’s History Month by highlighting the impact and influence women have across its business through celebratory events and empowering women through sharing the stories of women within the company and those who supply products. Every Monday, Kroger will spotlight a new woman on its KrogerStories.com site, who will share her story, such as Lisa Black who has been a driver for Ralph’s for 28 years.

“I’m passionate about identifying, developing and advancing talent across our dynamic organization. I also admire and appreciate all the women who are leading positive change in our business and society,” said Lanell Ohlinger, VP of talent development, paying tribute to Kroger’s more than 50 percent female workforce. “My 19-year career with Kroger is an illustration that we are a company that supports the development of women, whether you're pursuing a STEM, retail, corporate, human resources, manufacturing or logistics profession. At Kroger, you can have a career with promise.”

On International Women’s Day, the grocer illuminated its downtown Cincinnati headquarters with the Venus symbol, displaying its commitment to uplifting women in the workplace.