Ahold Delhaize to Mark Int’l Women’s Day With ‘Female’ Logo

Ahold Delhaize has launched a week-long campaign in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, a worldwide observance with the aim of raising awareness of the need for gender equality. This year’s theme is Balance for Better, a vision of a future where balance is expected, where all play a part, and where gender parity can exist.

In honor of the campaign, the Zaandam, Netherlands-based retail conglomerate has devised a special “female” Ahold Delhaize logo, temporarily replacing its traditional “male” lion's head.

“The theme fits well with our diversity and inclusion ambition at Ahold Delhaize,” noted Chief Human Resources Officer Abbe Luersman. “Focusing on this topic in the right way will ready us for the future and is a key element of Best Talent, one of the growth drivers of our Leading Together strategy.

According to Ahold Delhaize, all of its banners will mark the occasion in their own way, and the company will also launch a week-long campaign on its global channels, with more details to come in the near future.

Ahold Delhaize USA, the American division of Ahold Delhaize, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.