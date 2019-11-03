Walmart, Kroger Execs to Speak at Retail & Consumer Goods Analytics Summit

The Retail & Consumer Goods Analytics Summit, now in its sixth year, will take place April 24-26 in Chicago. The event’s agenda will focus on providing retail and consumer goods executives with the intelligence needed to Design the Intelligent Enterprise.

The summit will feature such industry thought leaders as Clay Johnson, CIO at Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc., No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States, and Jamie Lancaster VP, Contact Center of Excellence at the Cincinnati-based Kroger Co., No. 2 on the 2018 Super 50 list, as well as top executives from Facebook, Mars Inc., Campbell Soup Co., GlaxoSmithKline and MadTree Brewing. These and other speakers will share impactful content on artificial intelligence and machine learning, customer engagement, retailer and consumer goods collaboration, and organizational transformation.

The event will additionally include peer-to-peer networking and curated meetups for graduate student-to-executive introductions to foster talent and innovation.

“Our community comes together several times a year to solve the industry’s biggest challenges and drive positive impact for their organizations,” said Albert Guffanti, VP, Path to Purchase Institute and Consumer Goods Technology, the latter of which is sponsoring the event. “Our rockstar agenda and attendees are evidence of the continued disruption that no one can tackle alone.”

Those interested in attending can register online.

The parent company of Path to Purchase Institute, Consumer Goods Technology and Progressive Grocer, Chicago-based EnsembleIQ is a premier business intelligence resource that exists to help people and their organizations succeed. The company is structured to serve the business-to-business needs of retailers, consumer goods manufacturers, technology vendors, marketing agencies and retail service providers by using its integrated network of media and information resources designed to inform, connect and provide actionable marketplace intelligence.