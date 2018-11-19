Top Women Shaping Retail Share Greatest Insights, What Inspires Them

Women are making advances in the business world like never before. During quarter one of 2017, the share of female CEOs of Fortune 500 companies topped 5 percent for the first time, with 27 women heading major firms.

But there is still a long way to go, including within the retail sector. Currently, women account for 85 percent of all consumer purchases, but not even 30 percent of retail leaders.

There are many good reasons for stronger corporate diversity, among them increased creativity and problem solving, more collaboration, better decision-making and an environment more suited for mentoring. That's why EnsembleIQ, Progressive Grocer's parent company, offers numerous awards programs to honor women making their impact on the retail world, including the Top Women in Grocery program, which just celebrated its 12th awards gala.

That's also why EnsembleIQ has brought together the stories of the women honored in these programs for its second volume of top content and intelligence across the company's many brands, including Progressive Grocer. Here are the insights and inspiration shared by women across various programs, that, whatever your gender, you should find valuable for thinking up your next big idea.