Krasdale Chief Merch Officer Expands Role

Krasdale Foods, which provides grocery distribution, merchandising and marketing to independent grocers, has expanded the role of Chief Merchandising Officer Dennis Hickey to include running the White Plains, N.Y.-based company’s day-to-day operations in Florida, where he will manage the merchandising for the area’s Bravo stores and Krasdale’s Beta II marketing office, in Miami.

A seven-year veteran of the company Hickey will retain his existing responsibilities, among them managing procurement and merchandising for Krasdale’s customers in the New York area and throughout the northeast.

“Dennis has been instrumental in supporting Krasdale’s growth and success in recent years," said Steve Silver, the company’s president and COO. “With this new mandate, we’re confident that Dennis will enhance the Bravo Florida operation while also helping to create greater cohesiveness among Krasdale’s various divisions and regions.”

Over the past decade and a half, Krasdale’s Florida business has seen steady and organic growth, having entered the market following the relocation of several of its existing northeastern customers. Currently, the company manages operations for more than 50 stores throughout the state, with plans to open several more locations this year. Krasdale also intends to improve product assortment through a focus on country-of-origin items.

“I'm grateful to have the opportunity to build on the tremendous success we've had in this growing market,” noted Hickey. "Florida is really a unique business environment, and I look forward to deploying new resources, working with store owners to customize their merchandising and marketing programs to best fit their needs.”

Krasdale’s store banners include C-Town, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart.