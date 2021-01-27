Krasdale Praises Warehouse General Manager's Pandemic Response

Krasdale Foods, which provides grocery distribution, merchandising, and marketing services to independent grocery store owners, is singling out Ike Kraemer, general manager of its Bronx, New York, warehouse, for special recognition amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kraemer joined the company last March 2, two weeks before pandemic lockdown restrictions went into effect, his arrival coinciding with supply-chain issues that resulted in massive product shortages at grocery stores. In response, Kraemer implemented a process to manage pandemic-related problems.

“Ike has been a tremendous asset in helping us navigate one of the most difficult situations our industry has ever faced,” noted Krasdale President and COO Gus Lebiak. “We’re grateful to Ike for his leadership and steady hand and look forward to watching him continue to grow with the team, hopefully under less trying circumstances.”

Previously general manager at C&S Wholesale Grocers at its Newington, Connecticut-based Davidson Specialty Foods division, Kraemer has worked in the grocery industry for almost 40 years, having started out as a warehouse worker. At Krasdale, he oversees a team of seven.

“Though I joined Krasdale less than a year ago, I feel like I've gained years’ worth of knowledge,” said Kraemer. “Under normal circumstances, it would have taken me six months to recognize things that I saw in three weeks. When you're under pressure, you can get to the root of things so much better.”

White Plains, New York-based Krasdale supplies independent food markets with all of the tools they need to succeed. The family-owned company is present throughout the Northeast and Florida, with store banners that include C-Town, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart.

Keene, New Hampshire-based C&S services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,700 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with 137,000-plus products. The company is No. 14 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America.