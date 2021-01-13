Krasdale Foods Builds Up Sales Team
Krasdale Foods Inc., a family-owned business providing grocery distribution, merchandising, and marketing to independent grocery store owners, has made several key improvements to its sales team by promoting Cynthia Ramos to chief sales officer and Howie Kent to director of category management and sales analytics.
"We are fortunate to work with some of the best professionals in the business," said Gus Lebiak, president and COO of White Plains, New York-based Krasdale. "Cynthia and Howie are exemplary employees who routinely go above and beyond to serve the company and our customers. We look forward to watching them continue to grow and develop in their new positions." Lebiak recently stepped into the president and COO role on Jan. 1, succeeding Steve Silver, who retired after a 40-year career at Krasdale.
Ramos has spent more than 20 years in the food and grocery industry. In 2016, she joined Krasdale as director of sales and was later promoted to VP, sales. Throughout her career, she has led teams as large as 150 employees and developed a diverse skill set that includes brand management, direct owner operations and technology integration.
"I'm grateful to work at a family-owned company that provides significant growth opportunities," Ramos said. "I look forward to many more years of success working for Krasdale and building this department."
Kent joined Krasdale in 2015 as a data analyst and was promoted to sales manager of voluntaries in 2018. In his new role, he will focus on sales reporting, including category management analysis, insight, sales analysis and in-store execution.
"As a company, Krasdale is unique because it provides exposure to key decision-makers and management across departments," Kent said. "I love working for a company that is so dedicated to its employees and to ensuring their ongoing growth and development."
The 112-year-old Krasdale organization operates throughout the Northeast and Florida, with store banners including C-Town, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart.