Krasdale Foods Builds Up Sales Team

Krasdale Foods Inc., a family-owned business providing grocery distribution, merchandising, and marketing to independent grocery store owners, has made several key improvements to its sales team by promoting Cynthia Ramos to chief sales officer and Howie Kent to director of category management and sales analytics.

"We are fortunate to work with some of the best professionals in the business," said Gus Lebiak, president and COO of White Plains, New York-based Krasdale. "Cynthia and Howie are exemplary employees who routinely go above and beyond to serve the company and our customers. We look forward to watching them continue to grow and develop in their new positions." Lebiak recently stepped into the president and COO role on Jan. 1, succeeding Steve Silver, who retired after a 40-year career at Krasdale.

Ramos has spent more than 20 years in the food and grocery industry. In 2016, she joined Krasdale as director of sales and was later promoted to VP, sales. Throughout her career, she has led teams as large as 150 employees and developed a diverse skill set that includes brand management, direct owner operations and technology integration.