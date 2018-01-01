Kraft Heinz Kitchen Inspirations

The Kraft Heinz Co. has teamed with the Food Network to inspire new choices at dinnertime with globally inspired salad dressings, cooking sauces and meal kits under a new brand: Food Network Kitchen Inspirations. Consumers will find a dash of India in the Chicken Tikka Masala meal kit or European flair in salad dressings such as Creamy Parmesan Caesar. Food Network Kitchen Inspirations Salad Dressings and Cooking Sauces go for a suggested $3.49 each; Meal Kits for Two each have an SRP of $3.49; and Meal Kits for Four come in at a suggested $4.99 each.