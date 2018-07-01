Koia Ketogenic Drinks

New from Koia are ketogenic drinks that help provide a fast source of clean fuel for the body and brain. Available in three flavors – Chocolate Brownie, Cake Batter and Caramel Crème – the beverages are convenient and ready-to-drink. Each contains 12 grams of plant protein, 0 grams of added sugar, and MCT oil that is packed with 14 grams of medium chain triglycerides. The line is made with the ratio of 74 percent fat, 18 percent protein and 8 percent carbs to help accelerate ketosis.