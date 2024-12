Vitamin and supplement provider Nature’s Bounty has introduced its Plant-Based Omega-3 dietary supplement, a vegetarian alternative to traditional fish oil. The dietary supplement goes straight to the source of healthy fats EPA and DHA omega-3s – plant-based algae – to support heart, joint and skin health. Featuring 1,000 milligrams of vegetarian algae oil per daily softgel, the product is available now at major retailers. A 30-count bottle retails for a suggested $29.99.