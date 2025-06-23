Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. has expanded its iconic Craisins Dried Cranberries portfolio with two bold flavors suitable for snacking: punchy Sour Blueberry Lemon and zesty Chili Lime. These latest flavors are part of Craisins’ recent push to expand how consumers can enjoy the dried fruit. Sour Blueberry Lemon and Chili Lime are rolling out alongside a refreshed look and feel for the brand’s Cherry flavor. Inspired by Ocean Spray’s master brand campaign, Just Add Cran, Craisins is promoting the flavors with campaign materials that highlight the sensorial adventure that consumers embark on when they try them. The message will come to life through digital advertising and influencer content this summer, and a cross-country sampling van tour this September. Now available at Walmart and coming soon to select grocers nationwide, Sour Blueberry Lemon and Chili Lime retail for a suggested $3.29 per 6-ounce pouch of either flavor. In the past two years, Craisins has also introduced limited-edition mix-ins and coated flavors, including S’mores, Blueberry Crisp and Raspberry Cheesecake Dipped Cranberry Mix. Since the product line’s introduction nearly 30 years ago, consumers have used the product not only as a snack, but also for topping salads, oatmeal and other dishes, or as a convenient baking ingredient.