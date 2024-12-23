Family-owned artisanal cooking oil brand La Tourangelle has now introduced California Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO). Crafted exclusively from olives grown in the Golden State, the oil is cold-pressed within hours after harvest and offers a rich, vibrant flavor. Its medium-high smoke point makes it suitable for sautéing, baking, marinades and dressings. Packaged in the brand’s signature light-protective 750-milliliter (25.4 ounces) tin cans and retailing for a suggested $27.99, this latest EVOO joins La Tourangelle’s well-known lineup, which also includes Organic Bright & Peppery, Organic Smooth & Fruity, and Regenerative Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oils.