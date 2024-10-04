Kimberton Whole Foods to Start Construction on 8th Pennsylvania Store
An 800-acre mixed-use community located in Chester County, Pa., Eagleview features more than 1,000 residences, 2.5 million square feet of commercial office and life science space, and 50,000-plus square feet of retail space. Kimberton’s Eagleview store will be located at the heart of Eagleview Town Center, adjacent to ACAC Fitness & Wellness and surrounding retail.
Hankin Group will also expand its Claremont on the Square luxury apartment community with the addition of 41 new apartment units above Kimberton Whole Foods. The LEED-certified lifestyle community will offer such amenities as on-site parking, bike storage, a pet spa and work pods, as well as a 4,850-square-foot outdoor terrace with seating and lounge space, a fire pit, a grilling area, a TV, and a turf gaming area.
“Kimberton Whole Foods’ commitment to community and sustainability, and its dedication to supporting local vendors aligns perfectly with Hankin Group’s vision for Eagleview Town Center as a hub of community engagement and sustainable living,” added Hankin Group President and CEO Bob Hankin.
Kimberton Whole Foods is committed to giving back to its surrounding communities through its Rounding Up at the Register program, which enables customers to round up to the nearest dollar at checkout, with all proceeds donated to local nonprofits and all funds raised matched by the Kimberton Whole Foods.
Founded in 1986, Kimberton Whole Foods prioritizes partnerships with more than 200 local producers within a 100-mile radius of its distribution center in Downingtown, Pa. The independent grocer currently operates seven locations in southeastern Pennsylvania: Kimberton, Douglassville, Downingtown, Ottsville, Malvern, Collegeville and Wyomissing.