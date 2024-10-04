 Skip to main content

Kimberton Whole Foods to Start Construction on 8th Pennsylvania Store

Largest Chester County location will carry local, natural and organic products
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Slated to open in the spring of 2026, Kimberton Whole Foods at Eagleview will offer a broad array of fresh organic produce, grass-fed meats and dairy, specialty cheeses, natural and organic grocery staples, baked goods, supplements, body care, and more.

Vertically integrated real estate company Hankin Group has revealed that Kimberton Whole Foods, an independent, family-owned and -operated grocery store, will open its largest Chester County, Pa., location at Eagleview Town Center in the spring of 2026. Construction on the ground-up 14,000-square-foot grocery store on Rice Boulevard begins this month. 

Kimberton Whole Foods at Eagleview will offer a broad array of fresh organic produce, grass-fed meats and dairy, specialty cheeses, natural and organic grocery staples, baked goods, supplements, body care, and more. Customers will also be able to choose from a full menu of grab-and-go meals, including wraps, sandwiches, salads, soups, grain bowls, sushi, heat-and-eat dinner entrées and raw foods. The store will offer online shopping and curbside pickup.

“Located conveniently near I-76 and Route 100, Kimberton Whole Foods at Eagleview is set to become the top natural grocery destination for residents of Eagleview, Chester Springs and surrounding areas,” said Sam Sherrill, commercial leasing manager at Exton, Pa.-based Hankin Group. “Kimberton Whole Foods is a tremendous addition to the vibrant mixed-use Eagleview community, providing residents, commercial tenants and guests with a premier sustainable, walkable grocery option.”

“Eagleview is the perfect location for our eighth store, allowing us to expand our family-owned company and widen our distribution of products from local farmers and food producers,” noted Ezra Brett, COO of Kimberton Whole Foods, based in Kimberton, Pa. “We look forward to serving Eagleview and the surrounding communities with healthy, locally sourced grocery options in a customer-focused environment.”

An 800-acre mixed-use community located in Chester County, Pa., Eagleview features more than 1,000 residences, 2.5 million square feet of commercial office and life science space, and 50,000-plus square feet of retail space. Kimberton’s Eagleview store will be located at the heart of Eagleview Town Center, adjacent to ACAC Fitness & Wellness and surrounding retail.

Hankin Group will also expand its Claremont on the Square luxury apartment community with the addition of 41 new apartment units above Kimberton Whole Foods. The LEED-certified lifestyle community will offer such amenities as on-site parking, bike storage, a pet spa and work pods, as well as a 4,850-square-foot outdoor terrace with seating and lounge space, a fire pit, a grilling area, a TV, and a turf gaming area.

“Kimberton Whole Foods’ commitment to community and sustainability, and its dedication to supporting local vendors aligns perfectly with Hankin Group’s vision for Eagleview Town Center as a hub of community engagement and sustainable living,” added Hankin Group President and CEO Bob Hankin.

Kimberton Whole Foods is committed to giving back to its surrounding communities through its Rounding Up at the Register program, which enables customers to round up to the nearest dollar at checkout, with all proceeds donated to local nonprofits and all funds raised matched by the Kimberton Whole Foods.

Founded in 1986, Kimberton Whole Foods prioritizes partnerships with more than 200 local producers within a 100-mile radius of its distribution center in Downingtown, Pa. The independent grocer currently operates seven locations in southeastern Pennsylvania: Kimberton, Douglassville, Downingtown, Ottsville, Malvern, Collegeville and Wyomissing.

