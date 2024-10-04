Kimberton Whole Foods to Start Construction on 8th Pennsylvania Store

Slated to open in the spring of 2026, Kimberton Whole Foods at Eagleview will offer a broad array of fresh organic produce, grass-fed meats and dairy, specialty cheeses, natural and organic grocery staples, baked goods, supplements, body care, and more.

Vertically integrated real estate company Hankin Group has revealed that Kimberton Whole Foods, an independent, family-owned and -operated grocery store, will open its largest Chester County, Pa., location at Eagleview Town Center in the spring of 2026. Construction on the ground-up 14,000-square-foot grocery store on Rice Boulevard begins this month.

Kimberton Whole Foods at Eagleview will offer a broad array of fresh organic produce, grass-fed meats and dairy, specialty cheeses, natural and organic grocery staples, baked goods, supplements, body care, and more. Customers will also be able to choose from a full menu of grab-and-go meals, including wraps, sandwiches, salads, soups, grain bowls, sushi, heat-and-eat dinner entrées and raw foods. The store will offer online shopping and curbside pickup.

“Located conveniently near I-76 and Route 100, Kimberton Whole Foods at Eagleview is set to become the top natural grocery destination for residents of Eagleview, Chester Springs and surrounding areas,” said Sam Sherrill, commercial leasing manager at Exton, Pa.-based Hankin Group. “Kimberton Whole Foods is a tremendous addition to the vibrant mixed-use Eagleview community, providing residents, commercial tenants and guests with a premier sustainable, walkable grocery option.”

“Eagleview is the perfect location for our eighth store, allowing us to expand our family-owned company and widen our distribution of products from local farmers and food producers,” noted Ezra Brett, COO of Kimberton Whole Foods, based in Kimberton, Pa. “We look forward to serving Eagleview and the surrounding communities with healthy, locally sourced grocery options in a customer-focused environment.”

