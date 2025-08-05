KeHE Reveals 10-Year Contract Extension With Natural Retailer Co-Op

KeHE will provide INFRA members with an evolving and curated selection of natural products.

KeHE Distributors, a distributor of fresh, natural and organic, and specialty products in North America, has announced a landmark 10-year contract extension as the primary distributor with Independent Natural Food Retailers Association (INFRA), a retailer cooperative in the natural channel.

INFRA is a cooperative of independent natural food and wellness retailers serving hundreds of communities across the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers independent natural food retailers the purchasing power and peer support they need to thrive in today’s competitive grocery landscape.

The KeHE-INFRA agreement underscores the mutual success and growth experienced from the national partnership’s inception in 2019. Since joining forces, the collaboration between KeHE and INFRA has yielded impressive results, marked by 141% growth in revenue.

Their continued strategic partnership will focus on providing a unique and diverse item assortment to INFRA members, with a particular emphasis on fresh, center store and bulk products. This allows INFRA to differentiate its offerings and effectively reach a broader consumer base seeking premium and distinctive goods. KeHE's support and commitment to innovation have been key drivers in INFRA's ability to enhance its market position and customer loyalty.