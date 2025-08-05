KeHE Reveals 10-Year Contract Extension With Natural Retailer Co-Op
Both companies are enthusiastic about the next decade of collaboration. "We are incredibly proud of the journey we've shared with INFRA over the past six years," said Scott Widtfeldt, EVP of sales at KeHE. "This 10-year extension is a testament to the strong foundation we've built, the shared vision for growth, and our collective dedication to bringing exceptional products and unique assortments to consumers. We look forward to many more years of continued success and innovation together."
"Our partnership with KeHE Distributors has been instrumental in our growth and our ability to meet the evolving demands of our members’ customers," added Pat Sheridan, president and CEO of St. Paul, Minn.-based INFRA. "Their commitment to quality, reliability, and providing a unique and industry leading product mix has significantly enhanced our members’ shelves and resonated deeply with our consumers. We are thrilled to extend this successful collaboration and are excited about the future opportunities it presents for both our companies and, most importantly, for the shoppers in the communities we serve."
Meanwhile, KeHE recently marked the grand opening of its new distribution center, in Elkton, Fla. Although just 3,850 steps from the previous site, the new building offers a 61% increase in space, featuring 29,887 square feet of office space for employees and six temperature zones: 390,000 square feet of dry warehouse, 105,000 square feet of cooler/freezer space, and dedicated ice cream and bulk rooms.
Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE distributes natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. The Certified B Corporation has more than 7,900 employee-owners.