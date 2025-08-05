 Skip to main content

KeHE Reveals 10-Year Contract Extension With Natural Retailer Co-Op

INFRA members will receive unique and diverse item assortment, with a particular emphasis on fresh, center store and bulk products
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj
KeHE will provide INFRA members with an evolving and curated selection of natural products.

KeHE Distributors, a distributor of fresh, natural and organic, and specialty products in North America, has announced a landmark 10-year contract extension as the primary distributor with Independent Natural Food Retailers Association (INFRA), a retailer cooperative in the natural channel. 

INFRA is a cooperative of independent natural food and wellness retailers serving hundreds of communities across the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers independent natural food retailers the purchasing power and peer support they need to thrive in today’s competitive grocery landscape. 

The KeHE-INFRA agreement underscores the mutual success and growth experienced from the national partnership’s inception in 2019. Since joining forces, the collaboration between KeHE and INFRA has yielded impressive results, marked by 141% growth in revenue. 

Their continued strategic partnership will focus on providing a unique and diverse item assortment to INFRA members, with a particular emphasis on fresh, center store and bulk products. This allows INFRA to differentiate its offerings and effectively reach a broader consumer base seeking premium and distinctive goods. KeHE's support and commitment to innovation have been key drivers in INFRA's ability to enhance its market position and customer loyalty.

Both companies are enthusiastic about the next decade of collaboration. "We are incredibly proud of the journey we've shared with INFRA over the past six years," said Scott Widtfeldt, EVP of sales at KeHE. "This 10-year extension is a testament to the strong foundation we've built, the shared vision for growth, and our collective dedication to bringing exceptional products and unique assortments to consumers. We look forward to many more years of continued success and innovation together."

"Our partnership with KeHE Distributors has been instrumental in our growth and our ability to meet the evolving demands of our members’ customers," added Pat Sheridan, president and CEO of St. Paul, Minn.-based INFRA. "Their commitment to quality, reliability, and providing a unique and industry leading product mix has significantly enhanced our members’ shelves and resonated deeply with our consumers. We are thrilled to extend this successful collaboration and are excited about the future opportunities it presents for both our companies and, most importantly, for the shoppers in the communities we serve."

Meanwhile, KeHE recently marked the grand opening of its new distribution center, in Elkton, Fla. Although just 3,850 steps from the previous site, the new building offers a 61% increase in space, featuring 29,887 square feet of office space for employees and six temperature zones: 390,000 square feet of dry warehouse, 105,000 square feet of cooler/freezer space, and dedicated ice cream and bulk rooms. 

Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE distributes natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. The Certified B Corporation has more than 7,900 employee-owners. 

