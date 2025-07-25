KeHE Distributors Unveils New, Larger Florida Distribution Center
“This warehouse has been designed with flexibility and scale in mind,” noted Chuck Graefen, KeHE’s VP of operations and supply chain management. “Whether it’s meeting seasonal surges, onboarding new products or adapting to shifting customer demands, infrastructure and processes were built to support success, all of which translates directly into better service levels and reliability for our retail and supplier partners.”
The facility will support the distributor’s focus on operational excellence by helping employees to improve labor planning, flexibility and performance tracking. Further, the distribution center was built to facilitate growth, deepen partnerships, and aid the surrounding community through additional job opportunities.
Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE distributes natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. The Certified B Corporation has more than 7,900 employee-owners.