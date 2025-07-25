KeHE Distributors Unveils New, Larger Florida Distribution Center

Although just 3,850 steps from KeHE's previous site, the distributor's new Elkton, Fla., facility offers a 61% increase in space.

KeHE Distributors, a distributor of fresh, natural and organic, and specialty products in North America, recently marked the grand opening of its new distribution center, in Elkton, Fla.

Elkton city officials joined KeHE executives and employees for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, during which KeHE President and CEO Deb Conklin and Geoff Goetz, the company’s COO, spoke. Attendees also toured the brand-new facility, networked with other executives and enjoyed entertainment in celebration of the occasion.

Although just 3,850 steps from the previous site, the new building offers a 61% increase in space, featuring 29,887 square feet of office space for employees and six temperature zones: 390,000 square feet of dry warehouse, 105,000 square feet of cooler/freezer space, and dedicated ice cream and bulk rooms.

The expansion enables KeHE to continue to provide enhanced services to retail partners and customers, giving them a greater ability to stock their store shelves with innovative and trending items.