KeHE Distributors Unveils New, Larger Florida Distribution Center

530K-square-foot warehouse is located in Elkton
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
KeHE Distributors DC Elkton FL Main Image
Although just 3,850 steps from KeHE's previous site, the distributor's new Elkton, Fla., facility offers a 61% increase in space.

KeHE Distributors, a distributor of fresh, natural and organic, and specialty products in North America, recently marked the grand opening of its new distribution center, in Elkton, Fla. 

Elkton city officials joined KeHE executives and employees for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, during which KeHE President and CEO Deb Conklin and Geoff Goetz, the company’s COO, spoke. Attendees also toured the brand-new facility, networked with other executives and enjoyed entertainment in celebration of the occasion.

Although just 3,850 steps from the previous site, the new building offers a 61% increase in space, featuring 29,887 square feet of office space for employees and six temperature zones: 390,000 square feet of dry warehouse, 105,000 square feet of cooler/freezer space, and dedicated ice cream and bulk rooms. 

The expansion enables KeHE to continue to provide enhanced services to retail partners and customers, giving them a greater ability to stock their store shelves with innovative and trending items.

“This warehouse has been designed with flexibility and scale in mind,” noted Chuck Graefen, KeHE’s VP of operations and supply chain management. “Whether it’s meeting seasonal surges, onboarding new products or adapting to shifting customer demands, infrastructure and processes were built to support success, all of which translates directly into better service levels and reliability for our retail and supplier partners.”

The facility will support the distributor’s focus on operational excellence by helping employees to improve labor planning, flexibility and performance tracking. Further, the distribution center was built to facilitate growth, deepen partnerships, and aid the surrounding community through additional job opportunities.

Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE distributes natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. The Certified B Corporation has more than 7,900 employee-owners. 

