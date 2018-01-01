Jennie-O Uncured Turkey Breast Franks

Jennie-O is grilling up a new option for health-conscious hot dog lovers: Turkey Breast Uncured Franks, made with premium turkey breast and with 50 percent less fat than beef franks. Their recipe includes no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors; added nitrates or nitrites; or gluten. Suitable for an outdoor family feast or as an appetizer with cheese, chips and chopped vegetables, Jennie-O Turkey Breast Uncured Franks retail starting at $2.79 per 15-ounce refrigerated package, each containing eight franks.